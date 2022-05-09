PNG Political Parties sign code of conduct for 2022 General Elections

A Code of Conduct was agreed to and signed today by political parties contesting the 2022 National Elections.

The Code of Conduct aims to promote the integrity of the electoral process and foster a peaceful campaign environment.

43 out of the 53 political parties signed the Code of Conduct.

This significant document sets out the principles and standards of behaviour that political parties, their candidates and supporters are expected to adhere during the election.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties and Candidates Emmanuel Pok stressed that political parties, their candidates and supporters are key players in the election process.

He said they have a great responsibility to ensure the election is free and safe.

