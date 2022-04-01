PNG's Hela Leaders ignore the Escalating Violence in the Province

The former prime minister Peter O’Neill says that nothing has been done to curb the escalating violence in Hela Province.

He said several incidents that have occurred since Prime Minister James Marape took office have not been addressed.

Mr O’Neill, who is the MP for Ialibu-Pangia , has condemned the recent killings in Tari and has asked why leaders are hiding outside the province when people are suffering.

“(Mr Marape), as prime minister and his then-police minister promised our people and the nation in 2019 that he will be go after the perpetrators that killed dozens of innocent men, women and children,” he said.

Mr O’Neill also questioned the much-publicised and costly gun buyback program promoted by Hela Governor Philip Undialu and Mr Marape, who is Tari-Pori MP.

“This program is a complete failure designed just to milk public money for political support,” he said.

“The program has done nothing to end violence in the Tari district or the province.

“While Tari is burning, (Mr Marape) is being entertained in Indonesia, spending K5 million on a junket aimed at raising money to fund their election operations.

“There is zero business in Jarkarta.

“Absolutely zero new investment will come out of this trip.

“(Mr Marape) should be in Tari with his people.

“He should be comforting those affected and provide leadership in resolving disputes that are causing violence to continue.

“The people of Hela are good, hardworking people.

“They want to live in peace.

“They want their leaders to stand up and lead them through this difficult time.”





statement / One PNG News





