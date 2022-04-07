PNG Government and developer sign vital agreements for Pogera Mine

The Papua New Guinea Government and its project partners signed two important documents at the Government House in Port Moresby this morning.

Photo and News source: NBC News

These are the Deeds of Amendment to the Pogera Commencement Agreement (PPCA) and the Deed of Escrow to park 10% of the project equity.

The PPCA is the central and structural document designed to elaborate and deal more specifically with what was set out in the Framework Agreement.

The intention of the escrow is to allow the project company to be incorporated in the short term to allow the lodgement of its application for a special mining lease to be made and in this case , the Mineral Resource Development Corporation is the escrow agent.

Speaking after the formalities , Prime Minister James Marape says this is major milestone and an important step towards the reopening of the new Pogera mine.

He commended Barrick and its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bristow for their patience to allow the State and its stakeholders to ensure that every important detail is captured in the amendment deed.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: Minister's Social Media remarks on Climate Change shameful , says Solomon Islands Opposition Leader



