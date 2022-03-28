PNG Treasurer hails publication on economy

The Papua New Guinea Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey says he is disappointed that past Papua New Guinean leaders failed to achieve the level of income growth and sustainable development for the people.

“Our current Government's more inclusive and sustainable growth and development, budget repair and 13-year fiscal plans are the best way forward to achieve historic records for the people and future generations,” he added.

Ling-Stuckey said in a statement following the release last week of a free e-book examining Papua New Guinea Government, Economy and Society from 1975 to 2019.

Twenty-one authors, mainly from the University of Papua New Guinea and the Australian National University, contributed to the book.

Ling-Stuckey described the book as an important and comprehensive work that brought together data analysis and literature surveys covering views of PNG’s progress since independence.

“Such a publication is long overdue as it has probably been a decade since such a comprehensive analysis has been made of our progress.

“I strongly encourage all our leaders, both current and future, to read the book.”





Source: The National/One PNG News





