PNG's NCD police arrests former policeman for threatening with a firearm

A former policeman has been formally arrested for his part in a video posted on social media of a young woman being threatened.

Investigations have confirmed from the victim's statement that former Policeman, namely Komeng Gubag was the person threatening the young woman and in the process fired a gun to intimidate her.

The young woman, had reported to NCD/Central Divisional Command office after an appeal was posted on this page by ACP Anthony Wagambie Jr.

She is comfortable and has been cooperating well with Police investigators. She is being provided support in regards to security.

The incident occurred in October 2021.

Former First Constable Komeng Gubag, who was terminated from the Constabulary in January 2022 is currently on Remand at Bomana Correctional Services. This for a separate matter which is now before the Court.

The suspect was transported to Boroko Police Station where he was arrested by Internal Investigations Unit for threatening and unlawful discharging a firearm.

He has been moved back to Bomana CS after the arrest was made today.





