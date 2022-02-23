PNG's Buka Urban council to launch solar street lighting project

The Buka urban Council of the PNG's Autonomous Region Of Bougainville will officially launch two projects within Buka town this Friday at the Bel Isi Park.

There will be two Projects launched and these include the Buka town to Hutjena Solar Street Light project and the Buka town market re-development project.

Photo and article by Aloysius Laukai

According to the launching program, the speakers will be the Town Manager, Mr Fidelis Semoso, the local ABG member for Tsitalato , Hon John Bosco Ragu, the Buka Business Association President, Robert Critchley , the ABG member for RAMU and Minister for Community Government, Hon Thomas Pataaku, the member for North Bougainville, Hon William Nakin and the keynote address will be presented by the Regional Member for Bougainville and Vice Minister for Bougainville Affairs, Hon PeterTsiamalili Jr.

The Program will start at 11 AM Bougainville Standard Time.

New Dawn FM understands that the town residents and visitors have noticed the changes taking place within Buka town since the new management under the current Town Manager, Mr Fidelis Semoso took over the operations of Buka Urban Community Government.

