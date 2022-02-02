PNG's airline company Air Niugini apologizes for flight disruptions

The Papua New Guinea air line company Air Niugini apologizes for a number of flights in recent days which have been disrupted due to a much higher number of crew than usual falling sick, as well as the current wet weather conditions across the country impacting on the airline’s operations.

The airline is doing everything it can to manage the situation, but will of course not compromise safe operations.

Passengers in Lae, Hagen, Madang and some other ports, who were not able to fly out today will be accommodated onto the next available flight.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience caused, however the safety of our passengers and our employees is always of paramount importance and we seek the public’s understanding.





Media Statement/ One PNG News





