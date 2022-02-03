PNG PM Marape and delegation departs for China

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and his delegation is travelling to China today for a very important meeting with the Chinese government. This is to entice reputable Chinese corporations to invest in downstream processing as well as oil, gas, agriculture and fisheries among others.

The visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Mr Marape will also engage in high-level bilateral talks with President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang apart from the international sports event.

His visit to China ends on the 8th of this month.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG PM Marape to embark on official trip to China and France