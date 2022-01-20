PM Marape assures the nation on cheap alcohol related issues in PNG

The Prime Minister James Marape has assured the nation that a Parliamentary Committee will be set to look into the issues related to cheap alcohol.

He responded to a question raised by Goroka MP, Aiye Tambua in parliament this morning.

Mr Tambua raised concerns about the growing number of alcohol-related problems in the country and his district, especially in lead up to the elections in April.

He stressed that it also puts a strain on the health system in the country.

Prime Minister Marape in response said that a Parliamentary Committee will be established to assist the government with policies to control and regulate the sale and consumption of cheap alcohol.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





