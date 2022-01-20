BSP opens on Saturdays to serve school related transactions

The Bank of South Pacific will open its banking services again on Saturdays especially to cater for school fee related transactions. BSP Financial Group Limited will now recommence its half-day Saturday Banking service starting tomorrow (Saturday 22nd January 2022) for school fee deposits and school fee-related Personal Loan applications.

According to BSP's Deputy General Manager for Retail - Sales and Customer Service Delivery, Peter Komun, those people who were unable to pay school or tertiary institution fees during the weekdays have the opportunity to visit respective BSP branches that will be open for Saturday Banking.

Mr. Komun said 16 selected branches in main centres around the country including Banz Hybrid sub-branch will open for the next six Saturdays from 9am- 1pm.

These branches are Alotau, Buka, Goroka, Kimbe, Kiunga, Kokopo, Kundiawa, Lae Top Town, Madang, Mt. Hagen, Popondetta, Tari, Wabag, Waigani Banking Centre and Wewak.

Meantime, the School Fee Payment service is also available through BSP Mobile Banking *131#.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





