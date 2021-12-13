Sir Paulias was our Best Ambassadar abroad and At Home

Statement by PNG Opposition Leader Belden Namah

I join the nation in mourning the passing of Grand Chief Sir Paulias Matane, distinguished statesman, ambassador extraordinaire, Governor General past compare, prolific author, commentator and a friend of the common person.

Photo: Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Paulias Matane, then PNG Governor-General, share a joke at Buckingham Palace, October 2004

He served his people and his country with great distinction in every situation he found himself in.

When PNG gained Independence in 1975 Sir Paulias was Ambassador from to the United States of America and served concurrently as Ambassador to the United Nations from 1975-1979. It is without doubt his was the voice that silenced those of others who were at the United Nations in 1976 who wanted secession for Bougainville.

As ambassador and later as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sir Paulias helped mould PNG’s foreign relations in its formative years.

Through his numerous books and television commentaries, he helped young Papua New Guineans come to terms with matters of grace, courtesy, etiquette and protocol which are so important to daily conduct but which are found wanting because of lack of instruction.

He was a stickler for punctuality and his own life and conduct showed it.

We can all do his memory proud if we could emulate the manner in which he turned everything he did into something instructive for others.

GOD GRANT GRAND CHIEF SIR PAULIAS MATANE WELL DESERVED REST, MAY HE GIVE HIS FAMILY COMFORT AND PEACE AND MAY HE SAVE PAPUA NEW GUINEA!





