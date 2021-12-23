PNG's Eastern Highlands Provincial police to use CCTV cameras

Police in Eastern Highlands will use closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the New Year to discourage crime, provincial commander Supt Michael Welly says.PNG

“The instalment of CCTVs at strategic locations such as bus stops, shops, markets, court houses in Goroka and Kainantu towns as well as in police cell blocks will help us to have extra eyes on these areas,” he said.

“This will improve policing in the province.”

Supt Welly said the cameras would provide high resolution footage, which could to be used to identify criminals and suspects.

He added that offenders and suspects detained by police would be profiled and their identities and other identifying characteristics recorded on a database for later reference.

Supt Welly said this was one way of tracking and quickly identifying offenders or suspects in crimes.

He said the equipment had been purchased and his office was awaiting shipment costs to be paid before technicians would be engaged to instal the cameras.

Supt Welly said cameras would be installed at strategic locations in the province’s main towns.





Source: The National/One PNG News





