PNG's Buin district of Bougainville switches on telecommunication services

Papua New Guinea's Buin district of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) will finally switch on telecommunication services. Despite the deferral of the Opening of the Buin’s Turiboiru airstrip, the member for South Bougainville and Minister for ICT, Hon. TIMOTHY MASIU has Christmas present for his people.

He told New Dawn FM that despite the hopelessness created by the covid 19 pandemic there is hope at the end of the tunnel and that his people must hope that the future is bright.

The Minister announced that the TELIKOM and BMOBILE services in Buin will switched on this week and also the AMEU tower in Siwai will also be activated to service the South West Bougainville.

MR. MASIU said there are also plans to put up one tower for BANA and Torokina so that telecommunication services, Radio and Television services can be accessed by the people of South Bougainville.

The Minister also appealed to the people of South Bougainville to look after these properties so that services will flow smoothly without much disturbances.

Meanwhile, Telikom engineers switched on the Mobile service in Buin town yesterday afternoon.

This means that the days of Digicel monopoly in these part of Bougainville is over and people can now choose which service to use based on their budgets.





