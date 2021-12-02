Four people missing at sea in PNG's Manus Province

Four people have reportedly gone missing at the sea between the waters of East Sepik, Madang and Manus Provinces on a 23 banana boat powered by a 40 horse engine. The PNG's Manus Provincial Police Commander Yapu is now discouraging people to travel by boat during this bad weather condition.

Chief Inspector David Yapu said the missing four departed Wewak on the 24th of November, 2021 with betel nut bags and were supposed to have arrived a day later on the 25th of November, 2021 but failed to arrive.

PPC Yapu also said the National Disaster and Emergency Service has been contacted after the relatives raised the alarm when the four failed to arrive

He added that National Disaster and Emergency Service has sent messages to vessels travelling Wewak, Manus and Madang waters to keep an eye on the missing boat.

The Manus top cop said safety is paramount and people should consider their life's first priority before going out at sea.

Source: NBC News



