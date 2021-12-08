Bougainville issue needs wider consultation before final ratification

Prime Minister, James Marape, says the vote on a possible final political settlement for Bougainville, can be anticipated to take place at the National Parliament in 2025.

Mr. Marape says, he wants a Papua New Guinea-wide consultation and awareness on the Bougainville issue, to take place first, before final ratification can be decided.

Speaking on the NBC Government Talkback Simulcast in Port Moresby this week, Prime Minister Marape says, while he considers Bougainville a special case in its push to sever political ties with mainland PNG, he wants the wider country to be consulted on the issue before the National Parliament can take the final vote.

In the last Joint Supervisory Body Meeting and Joint Consultation in Wabag, the National Government and the ABG, have agreed on a 5-year timeline, of between 2025 and 2027, for a decision on Bougainville’s final political settlement.

