Telstra lodges application to PNG ICCC to acquire Digicel Pacific

TELSTRA has submitted a clearance application to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) for approval for the proposed acquisition of Digicel (PNG) Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiaries in PNG, according to ICCC.

ICCC chief executive officer Paulus Ain said the commission received the clearance application from Telstra on Oct 29 pursuant to section 81 of the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission Act.

“The proposed acquisition of Digicel is part of the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Digicel Pacific Ltd from Digicel Group Holdings Ltd by Telstra,” Ain said. The subsidiaries of Digicel (PNG) Ltd include:

Digicel (PNG) Financial Services Ltd;

Hitron Ltd; and,

Site and Towers (PNG) Ltd.

Ain said the assessment and determination of the application would be through ICCC’s usual independent and transparent process. It was therefore important that key stakeholders were asked to participate in this assessment process.

Ain added that the ICCC was inviting people who may have an interest in the proposed acquisition, stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and general public to provide comments and make submissions on the likely competition effects this proposed acquisition could have on the information and communications technology services in Papua New Guinea; and how that would impact other businesses, consumers, and the economy as whole.

“All submissions will be disclosed to the public except where information is designated ‘confidential’ by the submitter,” he said.

“For confidential submissions and information, we ask that they be made clearly identifiable as such and reasons provided as to why that particular information should not be disclosed to the public.

“All comments and submissions should reach the ICCC by Nov 15,” Ain said.





