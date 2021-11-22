PNG's NEC called on to set up covid-19 secretariat

The Papua New Guinea National Executive Council has been called to consider the setting up of a COVID-19 Secretariat, to have a certain number of professionals focus on the disease while everyone else concentrates on other diseases as well.

This proposal from West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel during Grievance Debate last Friday.

Mr. Muthuvel says the Secretariat should be something similar to the National AIDs Council Secretariat - reminding the House that COVID-19 is here to stay and it's been two years now.

''It's two years on and we are still talking about COVID-19, and much of the resources and attention are given to COVID while many people are dying from other diseases at the hospitals.

''The government may consider setting up a COVID-19 Council or Service to replace the National Control Center or NCCthat, so specific people can be tasked to deal with COVID whilst the rest of the health workers return to do normal hospital care duties,'' said Muthuvel.

Source: NBC News





