PNG's Gold refinery talks questioned again in parliament

The continuous questions to the Prime Minister, regarding the establishment of a Gold refinery and mint in the country, was again raised in Parliament last Friday.

Abau MP Sir Puka Temu when directing his questions at the Prime Minister asked why proper processes were not followed in selecting the current developer, and if it was proper to get the Governor-General to sign an agreement with the developer, without setting any legislation in place.

Prime Minister James Marape when responding, says that his Government is doing all it can to help Papua New Guinean's and the idea to establish a refinery is part of its slogan to Take Back PNG.

He also says that they were only acting on a decision that was entered into by the previous O'Neill led government in 2014.

''When we came on board, the proposal came again, we have a state decision here what do we do, and so we had a look at it and said, we will not ponder the terms that were set under the previous state decision, let's go back to the table as you are already in our country through a cabinet decision.

''If the developer can give me a better deal for my country as I get for Pogera, then in that we must have 51% or more ownership of the venture, said Marape.

Source: NBC News





