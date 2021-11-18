PNG's Bougainville regional pandemic controller announces figures of Covid-19 cases





The Bougainville Regional Pandemic Controller and Heath Secretary, CLEMENT TOTAVUN today announced that positive cases reported in Bougainville are 39 in South Bougainville, 39 in Central and 180 FROM North Bougainville.

Photo and article by Aloysius Laukai

Speaking to reporters in Buka this morning, MR. TOTAVUN said from the eleven deaths, 10 were from North Bougainville, 1 from Central Bougainville and ZERO still for South Bougainville.

He said contact tracing has been good in North Bougainville with few hiccups in Central and problematic in South Bougainville.

MR. TOTAVUN also announced good news, that No positive cases were reported in the last ten days from people coming into the region and thanked the airline companies for making sure only people cleared for travel are allowed to board planes into Bougainville.

On the vaccination rollout, MR. TOTAVUN said out of the Bougainville Population of Three hundred thousand, only 2.8 percent have been vaccinated so far and that this must be improved to at least 80 percent to make sure Bougainville is fully protected.

Source: New Dawn FM





