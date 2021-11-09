PNG's Bougainville Public Servants Not Adhering to Lockdown Restrictions

The Buka Town Manager and person in-charge of implementing or enforcing the lockdown measures with the assistance of the Bougainville Police Service, MR. FIDELIS SEMOSO has called on the Bougainville Public Service bosses to make sure that officers are following the Covid-19 measures during the 14 days lockdown.

Photo and article by Aloysius Laukai

MR. SEMOSO told a Press conference that many Government officers are not adhering to the Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks and are travelling in and out of the region unnecessarily.

He said that the Public Service must be seen as key personnel that must be supporting Governments efforts to control the rising Corona Virus in the region.

MR SEMOSO mentioned the More than ten Bougainville Public Service female staff that left for Wewak during the pandemic as what he was talking about.

He said the Bougainville Public service must be more concerned at preventing the spread of the virus during the lockdown and not travelling to and fro at this time.

On the 14 days lockdown, MR, SEMOSO said he will make sure measures are ensured to be followed by visitors to Buka town and town residents to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Buka town and the whole of Tsitalato Constituency which has been identified as Hot Spot with other areas throughout Bougainville.

He said he was concerned at the covid-19 surge as from day one he wanted strict measures to make sure our Communities are protected.

