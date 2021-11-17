PNG's Bougainville Churches Association unhappy with Covid-19 lockdown measures

The Bougainville Churches Association made of Catholic church, United Church, SDA church and Pentecostal alliance today wrote a letter to the Regional Pandemic Controller to relax church activities during the lockdown period.

Photo by Aloysius Laukai

The President, PASTOR ALBERT MAGOI and ANDREW MIRIKI representing the SDA church later told New Dawn FM that they wanted to be consulted by the controller on issues affecting church activities.

They said that completely banning churches from their worship activities on Saturday for SDA’s and Sundays for other churches was like locking the doors to Heaven.

The two church leaders however were happy to learn that church gatherings must be by 100 people and less and thanked the Controller for making amendment to his earlier measure.

They said that they can now manage the 100 people at any one time.

The Bougainville Churches Association however wanted to make sure any further decisions by the controller, they must be consulted and partners so that they can work together to implement these measures in the future.





Source: New Dawn FM





Next: PNG PM Marape decries misinformation fueled by politics on Covid-19 containment