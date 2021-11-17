PNG PM Marape reiterates government's stand on Covid-19 vaccination

Prime Minister James Marape has reiterated the Government’s stand on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination, saying it is voluntary.

But, he quickly points out that employers have the right to ensure that the workplace is safe and Covid-19-free, as a safety requirement.

He was responding to concerns raised by Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat on employers in Rabaul laying off unvaccinated employees, especially the middle-income and low-income earners.

Marape said the Government sympathised with the people affected who had decided not to get vaccinated.

He said the no-jab-no-job policy did not originate from the Government, but some employers wanted workers to be vaccinated under the workplace safety requirement.

He said the National Pandemic Controller (David Manning) and the Covid-19 National Control Centre had advised employers to take it easy on the no-jab-no-job policy.

“We have given a concerted view in terms of going down to the workplace to ensure that the 'niupela pasin' protocols are tailored to respect the rights but at the same time maintain safety by doing testing at the workplace especially the major ones,” he said

“The controller issued instruction about two weeks ago to all employers throughout the country to have testing at the workplaces for employees and clients.

“With the issue of workplace safety of people that are working as security, cleaners, public servants and company employees, we are going out to tailor testing requirements to the workplace to the best of our ability.

“These testing too won’t be 100 per cent safe because if you get the Covid-19, it won’t show until seven to eight days. We try to have a workplace that is safe from transmission.

“The workplace has every right to ensure there is a workplace safety.”

