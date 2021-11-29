PNG Judiciary loses yet another judge

The Papua New Guinea judiciary has lost one of its Judges of the National and Supreme Courts.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika today announced the passing of the late Justice Danajo Koeget.

Photo by Johnny Blade

Late Justice Koeget was the resident Judge of Alotau.

The late Judge was attending to the Supreme Court matters in Waigani when he passed on.

Sir Gibbs says the late Judge sadly passed away in his hotel room over the weekend.

The Chief Justice further stated that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Source: NBC News





Next: Capital Gains Tax not tabled with the PNG 2022 National Budget



