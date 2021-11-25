PNG Government to deploy PNGDF to Solomon Islands

Government negotiations are taking place to deploy Defence Force and police personnel to the Solomon Islands.

The Office of PNG Prime Minister James Marape confirmed with NBC News last night that Mr Marape received the request from Mr Sogavare for PNG to send assistance to maintain law and order in Honiara.

The Office of the Police Minister also told NBC News last night that it's still finalizing negotiations.

Chief of PNG Defence Force Major-General Gilbert Toropo told NBC News that at this stage, the army would send one person to carry out an assessment.

The Government will soon announce what level of regional security cooperation PNG will provide to support the MSG member nation.

PNG was part of the Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands or RAMSI in 2003 after an ethnic conflict.

Source: NBC News





