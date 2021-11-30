PNG government has a choice not to borrow

The Papua New Guinea National Government has a choice not to borrow funds to support government programs.

Shadow Minister for National Planning Charles Abel made these remarks when debating on the 2022 National Budget today in Parliament.

Minister Abel has called for the billions of kinas of revenue coming through Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited to be used to support government programs, instead of resorting to borrowing.

Source: NBC News





