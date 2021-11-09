Female defendant guilty of using abusive words to police officer in Honiara

A female defendant aged 20 has pleaded guilty for using abusive words to police officers before a sitting Magistrate in the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 8 November 2021.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Honiara City Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “The defendant was found guilty for the offence and sentenced to six month bound over with good behaviour.”

On 5 November 2021, the defendant was drunk and walked past the White River Police Station with two male persons. The defendant shouted and swore at officers who were on duty during that time.

Officers then invited the defendant to the police station and later escorted her to Central Police Station for further dealings.

PPC Robo says, the matter was reported and the defendant was arrested and placed at the Central Police Station Custody. Defendant was charged for using abusive words Contrary to Section 178 (n) of the Penal Code and appeared in Court.”

Mr. Robo says, “I appeal to the public to respect our officers when they are on duty. They are there to help us and not to be treated badly by using abusive words to them.”“I would like to thank the officers for the successful arrest of the defendant. I would also like to thank investigators for their hard work to have the defendant before the Court,” says PPC Robo.

