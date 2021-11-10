SOLOMON Islands government, Australian Government and New Zealand Government have invested $385 million towards Education Support Programme in the Solomon Islands, The Island Sun reports.

The investment is managed by Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) for a period of four years beginning last year 2020.

$385 Million support for education in Solomon Islands . Photo: Solomon Islands Flag (Getty images)

ESSP has three components and four expected programme outcomes.

The components include direct budget support for the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development to deliver annual work programs and activities aligned with the National Education Action Plan, technical advisory support to enable capacity development and skills and grant to non-government organisations (NGOs) to strengthen early childhood care, education and community support for children’s learning.

Expect program are; improvement in basic education participation and completion rates, improvement in learning outcomes for children in basic education (particularly literacy and numeracy), improvement in learning outcomes for disadvantaged children in basic education and improved education sector management by Education Authorities, Schools and MEHRD, in support of improved teaching and learning.

A program management team has been established to support the program management, coordination and delivery of the capacity development supports and NGO grants.

And, a Governance Committee for the program has been established with representative from MEHRD and relevant Solomon Islands Government ministries alongside representatives from Australia and New Zealand.

