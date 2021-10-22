Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is Fiji’s new President

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was today elected the new President of Fiji after receiving 28 votes from Members of Parliament.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama moved Ratu Wiliame’s name on the floor of Parliament to be the next President of Fiji while Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya moved the name of former SODELPA and Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Ro Teimumu received 23 votes.

All Parliamentarians cast their votes by ballot with each member receiving a ballot paper on which they wrote the name of the proposed candidate they wished to vote for.

Tabuya and Government Whip Alvick Maharaj scrutinised the vote counting process which was conducted by the Secretary General to Parliament Jeanette Emberson.

Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau wished Ratu Wiliame all the best for his four-year tenure as custodian of the Office of the President.

President Elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

“Pursuant to Section 84 sub section 3 of the Constitution, I now declare Ratu Wiliame as the newly elected President having votes of half of the members present in Parliament,” he said.

“At this juncture “I wish to convey on behalf of parliament our warmest congratulation to Ratu Wiliame Katonivere the new President Elect of the Republic of Fiji and on your behalf I wish him the very best tenure as custodian of the Office of the President.”

Ratu Wiliame is the youngest ever President and is also the first from Vanua Levu to be head of state since the late Ratu Penaia Ganilau held office from 1987-1993.





SOURCE: FIJI LIVE/PACNEWS

