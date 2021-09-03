Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson Police Station in Guadalcanal Province are investigating a burning incident that occurred at Tenakoga Adventist School in North East Guadalcanal in the early hours of 2 September 2021.

Solomon Islands Police investigates suspicious burning incident in Guadalcanal Province. Photo courtesy of RSIPF

Initial report said that a two-storey building accommodating two classrooms, a science lab, a science chemical store room, the office of the school chaplain and a social science study area was burned down.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Alfred Uiga says, “The matter was reported at the Henderson Police Station and investigation was carried out. Henderson, Tetere and Police Forensics responded to the report. The Forensic team conducted a crime scene examination and took some photographs.”

PPC Uiga says, “No suspects have yet been identified, however police will interview students who were there on the building during the night before the building goes on fire in the early hours.”

“Investigation into this matter is continuing. I appeal to members of the communities at Tenakoga who may have any information about the incident to come forward and report it to the police,” says Chief Superintendent Uiga.

You can contact Henderson Police Station on phone 36200 or 36201 and Tetere Police Station can be contacted on phone 34508.

RSIPF Media

Next: Boas Milestone Reveals SP PNG Hunters Opportunities