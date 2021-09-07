Queensland Rugby League has today outlined its plans to provide greater stability to its men’s State of Origin program by appointing a coach with the capabilities and desire to be in the role long term.

This view has been shared with 2021 coach Paul Green, who said today he understood the QRL’s need for certainty and as such would not pursue a new term.

Queensland Maroons Coach Paul Green Resigns . Photo credit : QRL Media

“After much consultation and discussion post the Origin series, both the QRL and I have decided to move in different directions,” Green said.

“The basis for this is simple, the QRL wants to ensure that they have certainty around the Origin coach not wanting to pursue an NRL head coach job, and whilst I could give them that certainty for the 2021 series, I cannot guarantee that this would be the case in the future.

“We all understand the dynamics and volatility around NRL club head coach roles and ultimately, that is where I see myself when the right opportunity opens up.

“I agree with the QRL’s desire for stability in the Origin coach job and to that end, I felt compelled to be transparent with my broader plans and thus this decision. I have loved every minute of this job as it is every Queenslanders dream to coach this team.

“Whilst we didn’t win the 2021 series, I feel that the future is very bright for the Queensland team and wish them and the new coach the very best for 2022 and beyond.”

QRL chair Bruce Hatcher thanked Green for his services over the past eight months.

“We understand and respect Paul’s ambitions to return to NRL coaching at some point, and we wish him every bit of success in the future,” Hatcher said.

“In my opinion, Paul went through the most exceptional circumstances in the history of Origin, with issues around injuries, COVID-19 and player eligibility, and the way the team was able to finish off the series with one of the great Origin victories is testament to his leadership.”

Hatcher said a Board-appointed committee continued to work through the process of appointing a new Maroons coach.





