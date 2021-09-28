PNG imposes one month ban on gatherings of 20-plus persons Starting September 30

Commissioner of Police and Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response David Manning has issued a directive banning gatherings of more than 20 persons effective from September 30 for one month ending October 30, 2021.

Mr Manning has directed that events/gatherings, inclusive of social (clubbing/bar activities, dances, dinners, parties, sporting competitions, etc.) and religious activities (church, fellowships, etc.) will not be approved from September 30 till October 30, 2021.

Busy Ela beach in Port Moresby . Photo by ONEPNG

Further, all prior approvals granted for gatherings/events that will occur between 30 September, 2021 to 30 October 2021 are now revoked. Those that have been granted prior approvals must liaise with the Niupela Pasin team at the National Control Centre.

Mr Manning also issued another directive outlining the process for those requesting approval for hosting of gatherings/events of more than 20 persons:

a) All organisations, whether private or public, shall request to host an event of more than 20 persons by writing in, copying the Deputy Controller and attention to the Niupela Pasin team;

b) Request letters must indicate the following information –

- Type of event,

- Date, time and venue of event,

- Number of participants who will attend the event,

- Focal person contact information for communication purposes, and

- Floor plans of the event.

c) Venue facilities (hotels, clubs, government buildings, etc.) shall not host events unless approval from the National Control Centre is presented by the event requester/organizer;

d) All organisations, whether private or public, must liaise with the Niupela Pasin Team to ensure due process of pre-event set up assessment and event assessment is adhered to.

As per the new directive, all organisations, whether private or public, shall formulate standard operating procedures for COVID-19 safety within their organisations and submit to the Niupela Pasin team at the National Control Centre.

Private organisations and businesses shall liaise with the Niupela Pasin team in formulating their respective standard operating procedures.

Mr Manning has also directed that the wearing of masks is mandatory and effective immediately in public places as of September 30, 2021. Public places include: the public transport system (buses, taxies), individual transport systems, shops, schools, offices, restaurants, bars, hair salons, hotels, lodges, sporting facilities, markets and churches.

Next : Farmers in Solomon Islands Malaita Educated on Biosecurity Export protocals