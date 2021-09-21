Fiji records 121 new cases of COVID-19

Fiji has recorded 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of cases in the island nation to 50,010 and 573 deaths since the outbreak in April.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said 103 cases are from the Western division and 18 cases are from the Central division, in Vitilevu, Fiji’s main island.

“There have been 134 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 12,948 active cases. There have been 50,010 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 50,080 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 36,145 recoveries,” he said

Dr Fong said no new deaths reported on Monday.

“However, following further review of our active case database, we have an additional nine COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 12th July 2021- 09th August 2021. All deaths were reported from the Central division.

“There have been 11 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients. However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors. The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19.

“There have now been 575 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 573 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year. As of 15 September, the national seven days rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 1.1. The seven days rolling average for COVID-19 deaths per day in the Central division is 0.4 and 0.7 in the Western division.

“We have also recorded 412 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths,” Dr Fong explained.

He said there are currently 111 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Fiji.

“31 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 80 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

“Three patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition,” said Dr Fong.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 10.8 percent, which is on a downward trend, but it still is indicating a high level of community transmission, he said.

As of 19 September, 587,948 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 387,320 have received their second doses.

“This means that 98 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 66 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide,” Dr Fong said.





SOURCE: PACNEWS





