Trukai Continues Support for the Goroka Show with K25,000

For the 65th installment of the Goroka show, Trukai Industries Limited has come on board to pledge K25,000 worth of sponsorship.

The company in an effort to maintain its commitment to community-driven cultural events has announced the sponsorship in Goroka last week Wednesday, 28th July 2021.

In a cheque presentation with Trukai Representatives and the Goroka Show Committee, Trukai officially committed K20,000 in cash and K5,000 worth of rice to help support the committee to stage the event.

The rice will go towards helping to feed the 150 singing groups that are earmarked to participate in the two-day event.

Trukai Limited’s Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, said that the company was pleased to continue its support of the show, which has been a great cultural showcase for the community.

“Trukai is proud to continue its support towards events like the Goroka show under its Roots rice brand that not only promotes but celebrates and preserves PNG’s vibrant cultures.

“Our history with the Goroka Show reaches back to about fifteen years and we are committed to continuing to enrich our various communities’ one sponsorship at a time and are excited to be part of one of PNG’s longest cultural shows.

Trukai will be present at the show set from September 17th to the 19th. There will be fun activities as well as show bags containing products and merchandise on sale.

Picture Credit & Source: Trukai Industries Limited





