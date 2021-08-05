Puma Energy Continues to Improve its Services

Puma Energy Papua New Guinea has continued to improve the facilities of its service stations throughout the country as they opened their newly refurbished Hohola Service Station on Tuesday.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop applauded their work in providing customers with quality fueling service.

He said Puma Energy has improved and provided better fuel services in Port Moresby as well as other parts of the country over the last few years.

According to Puma Energy, the 24-hour Hohola Service Station run by Ipali Ltd is the first of three service stations planned for refurbishment this year.

This is part of Puma’s ongoing program to modernize and expand its network of 100 service stations.

Puma Country General Manager Hulala Tokome said the new station demonstrated its commitment to giving customers the best possible experience.

“Our investment covers all areas of our operations with upgrades to our facilities at Alotau Terminal, Badili Service Station, Napa Napa Refinery, and Rabaul Terminal, as well as financing in our growing Puma Gas business,” said Tokome.

Puma Energy PNG Retail Manager Gideon Karali said they don’t only aim to give their customers the most modern and efficient refueling experience but also help develop PNG’s vital small-medium enterprise (SME)sector.

“All except one of our sites is operated by an SME and we have more than 400 working with us both in our retail and Puma Gas businesses,” said Karali.





Picture Credit: Puma Energy





