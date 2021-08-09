PNG Government has No Plans for Downstream Processing , O'Neill says

THE People's National Congress Party leader and IALIBU-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill has said the Marape government has no concrete plans on downstream processing for timber “except empty and pointless announcements”.

Mr. O'Neill made this remark in response to Prime Minister James Marape who blamed Mr O’Neill for not focusing on downstream processing of the country’s natural resources while he was prime minister.

“I set the date by year 2020 there will be no round log exports. They (the government) have delayed that and continue to export which means loss of revenue, loss of jobs to foreign countries,” O’Neill said.

“Not one person who is serious in growing our economy believes any of their announcements.”





