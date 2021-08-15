PNG Government Committed to make Downstream Processing Happen, says PM Marape

Papua New Guinea PRIME Minister Hon. James Marape says his government does not work on ‘overnight think up plans’ but is committed to building corporate governance values to measure and align with reality checks within the Forestry sector.

He said the recent launch of the PNG National Forest Authority (PNGNFA) Corporate Plan 2021 and the Downstream Processing Strategy together with other strategic policy documents are confirmation of his Government’s commitment to see long-lasting changes and immediate action in this area.

PM Marape said these in reply to former prime minister, Peter O’Neill’s statement rubbishing the recent announcement of PNGNFA’s launch of its downstream plans. Mr O’Neill had stated the Marape Government has no concrete plans on downstream processing of timber “except empty and pointless announcements”.

“Let me remind the leader of PNC party that my government does not work on ‘overnight think up plans’ but is committed to building corporate values while striking the balance for our ecosystem and biodiversity, and at the same time making our stand known to industrialised economies who have little respect for the sovereignty of our nation,” said the Prime Minister.

“The National Strategies on Downstream Processing of Forest Produce is an NEC decision. It is not a new policy document. It has been stalled for over half a decade and the progress is picking up in momentum now, I am very pleased to say.

“This is after the inaugural Forestry Summit in 2019 that set out new directives on achieving downstream processing strategies and associated action plan.

“The Forestry sector prides itself with professional experts in the applied biology of forest science thus by far have advanced to take on the wheel of change for this very important strategy and frantically needed the political will to move this revolution which is indisputably dominated by log export interests.

“The launch of the Corporate Plan, Downstream Processing Strategy and other strategic policy documents is, therefore, timely and gives the signal that the Government is serious and very concerned about the future generation.”

PM Marape said his Government fully supports forestry industry partners who are serious in the forestry business, who follow due process and the laws of this country, and promote downstream processing as part of its corporate investment policy.

“My government fully supports the forest industry partners who have committed to processing, exporting sawn timbers, plywood and veneer, high quality furniture, wood engineered products, both domestically and internationally to world markets despite the global challenges.

“Serious investors who promote landowner initiatives and respect them as equal partners rather than spectators on their own land.”

A case in point, said the Prime Minister, is KK Connections Group, an investor in the Gazelle district of East New Britain Province. PM Marape said this investor is complying with the Government’s forestry sector policy through its readiness in establishing a multi-million kina 10-line state-of-the-art veneer facility. The project is in partnership with the local people of ENBP which has the support of local Member Hon. Jelta Wong and provincial governor Hon. Nakikus Konga.

“This is what I am talking about. This investment will enhance and contribute to opportunities in employment and promote local expertise, support districts improvement projects and, more so, add value to direct market openings.

“Surely, Peter O’Neill cannot dispute this.”

PM Marape said with the leadership of Minister for Forests, Hon. Walter Schnaubelt and team of management and staff of PNG Forest Authority, changes are imminent and all Papua New Guineans should look forward to and support them, including the former prime minister.





Next : Solomon Islands MAL and SIPFA signs MoU to support development of pig industry