NCD Governor Parkop Supports Efforts Towards Restoring Rabaul

PORT MORESBY: National Capital District Governor, Hon. Powes Parkop has called on the National Government to escalate restoration efforts by local governments to rebuild Rabaul Town, East New Britain.

Rabaul Town, once a magnificent provincial capital of ENB, was destroyed by volcanic eruptions from Mt Tavurvur and Mt Vulcan in 1994. It has been rebuilt into a regional port since.

Governor Parkop made the call today (Friday) when presenting a K30,000 cheque to revive the Queens Park Oval for Rabaul Rugby Football League matches.

Commending efforts by all stakeholders under its restoration program, he said the Australians and Japanese have rebuilt it from the aftermaths of volcanic eruptions and the 2nd World War, adding: “What is so hard for us to rebuild it in light of real-time technologies at our finger tips. Other nationalities have rebuilt the town for us.”

He said he was in Rabaul during the Vipers-Gurias match more than a fortnight ago.

Feeling nostalgic, Governor Parkop stated after his high school education, he started working with the Steamships before the eruption, in cool room and security roles.

“Ashes have gone. The park is green again. They have done well. They just need more support for power, water and change room. Let us all support this cause. Business houses which left Rabaul, should come on board. It is a great oval. It has produced a lot of champions.

Their support for Rugby League is for the game everyone loves, he said.

“It is a great platform for sportsmanship. It is also a good platform for young people to build good character, social values, discipline, respect commitment and all the positive values that we want to see in young people.

Receiving the cheque at the City Hall in Port Moresby today, Kumuls Coach Michael Marum, a local himself, said due to lawlessness in the area, they had revived the Queens Park Oval to engage youths in positive things.

Mr Marum said they would use the money to build toilet and fence around the oval .





