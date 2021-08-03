3 arrested for allegation of raping 14-yr-old girl in Solomon Islands

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Gizo Police Station in the Western Province have arrested three male suspects for raping a 14-year-old female on 11 August 2021.

Gizo Police are investigating the case

Deputy Commissioner National Security and Operation Support Mr Ian Vaevaso says, “It is alleged that the three male suspects had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old female without her consent in three separate occasions in a village at Simbo Island from 13 to 16 July 2021.”

“The suspects and the victim are related to each other. One of those three suspects is her uncle while the other two suspects are the second cousin’s brother.” DC Vaevaso adds

“The matter was reported to police and investigation was carried out. Police attended the report and arrested the three suspects and placed them in police custody.”

The suspects were charged with one count each for sexual intercourse child under 15 years contrary to section 139 (1) (b) of the Penal Code (Ch. 26) as amended by the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offence) Act 2016.They were bail to appear at the Gizo Magistrates’ Court on 30 August 2021.

“I appeal to those who may have any information in relation to the matter to come forward and assist police investigation and I would like to thank police officers who were involved in the investigation and the arrest of the three suspects,” says DC Vaevaso.

Gizo police can be contacted on phone 60999 or 60179 or call police free toll line 999





Next : Dream Come true for Solomon Islands Police Superintendent