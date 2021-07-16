Marape : Papua New Guinea can supply food to Asia

Papua New Guinea PRIME Minister James Marape has told the business community that the country has the potential to supply the Asian region with agricultural produce.

That idea, he said, could be emphasised to potential markets in the Asian region during the 2020 Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, starting in October.

“We live in one of the exciting part of planet Earth,” he said.

“We live close to 4 billion people in Asia.

“The 4 billion people in Asia need food. PNG can supply organic food. They need clean water.

“We are only hours away from international markets.

“I’m not talking about Australia and New Zealand, who are out traditional partners.

“I’m looking at the 260 million Indonesians next door.

“Indonesia, in the next 10 years, will be in the top 10 economies globally.

“They are a powerhouse right next door to us.”

Marape said Government was looking at improving policies governing the country’s agriculture sector.

“In terms of policies, we are supporting agriculture,” he said.

“Don’t worry about the noise that is going, there will be some change in the agriculture sector,” he added referring to the current discord between the agriculture minister and secretary.

“We want our people to get price support, especially for commodity crops.

“Coffee is now being bought at K6 (per kilo), cocoa is being bought at K4.50 (per kilo), copra, people have lost interest in copra, because they were carrying sacks that were only valued at K1, we are trying to buy them at K2.50 or K3.”

Meanwhile, he urged the private sector to get Covid-19 vaccination.

“Get yourself vaccinated if you have to,” he said.

“With conversations with my peers in the region, the indication is that you have to get vaccine to travel to their country.

“As the Government, we will try our absolute best to do what is required of us to ensure the environment is conducive for us to engage in business.

“And to ensure we promote our country as an investment destination.”

Statement / The National / ONE PNG

