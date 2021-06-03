POLICE shoot and wound Member of PNG's wanted criminal Tommy Baker's Gang

POLICE shot and wounded another member of the wanted criminal Tommy Baker’s gang in Milne Bay on Sunday.

This brings to 43 the number of suspects who have been caught or shot dead since the April 29 attack on the police and their barracks in Alotau. Southern commander Chief Supt Rigga Neggi said the suspect was shot in the right leg at an illegal roadblock set up by gang members at 3am in Bagagom to rescue the suspect. “The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee in the dark when the policemen escorting him ran into the gang’s illegal roadblock,” he said.

“He was then shot.” Chief Supt Neggi said yesterday that the suspect had been on the run for many criminal activities like armed robbery along the Alotau-East Cape-North coast road and sea piracy between Samarai Island and Alotau.

“He was also involved in the burning down of the IPL police barracks and looting of supermarkets between April 29 and 30,” he said. “He is now admitted in the Alotau General Hospital and under tight watch and security.” Earlier, Chief Supt Neggi said police received information that the suspect was in his hideout in Watunou village along the Alotau-East Cape road. “A team of policemen rushed to raid the hideout and arrested him,” Chief Supt Neggi said. “A homemade gun and live cartridges were also seized. “As the policemen escorted him to Alotau Town, they ran into the illegal roadblock.” Police Comm David Manning had ordered a 60-day manhunt for about 30 Baker gang fugitives, including Baker, who are on the run following the April 29 attack on the police. The manhunt, touted to be the most expensive, will cost the Government about K2 million.

