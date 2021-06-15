PNG records 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday June 12 – total cases at 16,727

Papua New Guinea has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Saturday June 12, increasing the total number of cases to 16,727.

The cases were reported in five provinces with East New Britain reporting the highest of 21 cases followed by Madang with 17 cases. Western Highlands reported four cases, Central two and the National Capital District reported a single case.

Of the 45 cases reported, 16 are males and 29 females. Their ages range from six to 55 years.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at 16,727 with 165 known deaths. A total of 16,090 people have recovered from COVID-19 with 472 cases active within the last 21-day period.

To date, 128,525 people have been tested for COVID-19. All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 176,031,891 including 411,614 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 3,800,283 including 11,422 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

(PNG COVID-19 statistics as at Saturday 12 June, 2021.)





