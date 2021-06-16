PNG Morobe Government Steps in to Assist Housing for Public Servants

The Morobe Provincial Government is set to issue more than 3-hundred land titles to public servants in the province as part of its effort to address the housing issue.

Work has already begun for the homeownership scheme with the identification of land for housing and 333 allotments made available with titles to be given.

Morobe Provincial Administrator Bart Ipambonj, announced this last Tuesday during the opening of the Human Resources Business Process training program, in Lae.

Mr Bart Ipambonj says they want all their public servants to be well accommodated as part of the province’s vision for capacity building in light of the multi-billion kina Wafi-Golpu Gold and Copper Mine.

Bart Ipambonj, says it is critical to have a professional and smart public service that will respond to the changes and achieve maximum effectiveness.

He said land has been identified and titles for 330 allotments will be given to the first batch of public servants.

Mr Ipambonj says Morobe Provincial Government, has planned and initiated a number of economic impact projects and one of them is to ensure Morobe public servants are well paid and looked after.

He further adds, the benefits of these projects including the upcoming Wafi-Golpu mine, is spread fairly through the districts of Morobe.

NBC News / ONE PNG





