PNG Digicel Cup Results and Ladder after Round 4

The following were the results of PNG Digicel cup after round 4. Only three teams are yet to register a loss. These are competition leaders Lae Snax Tigers, defending premiers Hela Wigmen and the Mendi Muruks.

The Mendi Muruks are undefeated. Photo by PARKER TAMBUA

Round 4 Results - PNG Digicel Cup

Lae Snax Tigers 20 Goroka Lahanis 10

Gulf Isou 18 Enga Mioks 16

Mendi Muruks 34 Kimbe Cutters 8

Hela Wigmen 36 Central Dabaris 14

Waghi Tumbe 12 Port Moresby Vipers 8

Mt Hagen Eagles 12 Rabaul Gurias 10





Ladder after Round 4





Lae Snax Tigers 8 Hela Wigmen 8 Mendi Muruks 8 Port Moresby Vipers 4 Waghi Tumbe 4 Mt Hagen Eagles 4 Rabaul Gurias 3 Gulf Isou 3 Central Dabaris 3 Kimbe Cutters 2 Enga Mioks 1 Goroka Lahanis 0