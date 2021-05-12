PNG records 504 new COVID-19 cases on Monday May 10 – total cases at 12,997

Papua New Guinea has recorded 504 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Monday, May 10, increasing the total number of cases to 12,997.

The cases were reported in 19 provinces in which East New Britain reported the highest of 249 cases. Morobe reported 63 cases, NCD 34, Manus 28, Western Highlands 24, East Sepik and Central 15 cases each, Gulf 14, Southern Highlands and Madang 13 cases each, New Ireland 10 cases, Oro seven, West New Britain and Hela five cases each, Milne Bay and Jiwaka three cases each and Western and Enga a single case each.

Of the 504 cases recorded, 275 were males and 225 females. Their ages range from two to 86 years. At the time of testing, 366 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 12,997 with 130 known deaths. So far, a total of 10,915 recoveries have been recorded.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 158,940,456 including 629,846 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 3,305,922 including 9,596 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 statistics for Monday May 10, 2021.





