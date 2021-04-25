PNG records three new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday April 25 – death toll at 105

Papua New Guinea has recorded three new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Sunday April 25, increasing the total number of deaths to 105.

The deaths were reported in two provinces, Morobe and West Sepik. Morobe reported two deaths both of whom are males, ages 60 and 78. West Sepik reported the death of a 58-year-old male.

Also in the last 24 hours, 166 cases were reported from 23 districts in 14 provinces, increasing the national confirmed COVID-19 cases to 10,835, including the 105 deaths. To date the National Control Centre has completed 86,619 tests for COVID-19. A total of 674 tests are pending laboratory results.

A total of 8,561 people have recovered from COVID-19 to date whilst 2,169 cases are active in the last 14-day period.

The provinces which reported new cases include: NCD – 33; Morobe – 49; Western Highlands – 43; Autonomous Region of Bougainville – 12; Manus – eight; Eastern Highlands – seven; Central - four; East New Britain, Hela and New Ireland - two each; Enga, Gulf, Southern Highlands and West Sepik - one each.

Of the 166 cases, 94 were males, 67 females and five not stated. At the time of testing, 118 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19 whilst 48 were asymptomatic.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 145,216,414 including 849,130 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The global death toll is 3,079,390 including 13,486 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

PNG COVID-19 statistics for last 24 hours up to 12 midday, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Note: The Surveillance team continues to conduct data cleaning on provincial tally so some provincial totals may not add up directly from the previous day’s numbers.)

Next : Despite severe COVID-19 impacts Vanuatu businesses remain optimistic