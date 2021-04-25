Anzac day celebrations must remain today's leaders of solving conflict through peaceful means.

Prime Minister James Marape made these comments during the Anzac day, dawn commemorations at the Bomana War Cemetery.

PNG PM Marape paid Tributes to War Veterans at ANZAC Day . Photo by Australian High Commission

He paid tribute to war veterans who have lost their lives to ensure the world is a better place.

This year marks the 80th year of the four months Kokoda Battle which the Fuzzy Wazzy Angels who helped fought with the Australia and New Zealand soldiers.

He says, the remains of World War II in most parts of the country serve as a reminder to the scars veterans and their families carry.

Anzac day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

This year is the 106th year of commemorations, led by the Australian Sub - Branch Defences Services League .







