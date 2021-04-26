Fiji announces more COVID-19 community infections

Fiji has today recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 .

The latest figures take our active cases 36, with 22 via local transmissions and 14 in border quarantine.

This is almost a week after the maid from Nadi tested positive after having contracted the virus from a solider, during an interaction. The army officer had got the virus, after handling baggage of a couple who had arrived from India with the virus.

Following that we had a woman from Cunningham, who had attended the ‘Super Spreader’ funeral in Tavakubu, Lautoka, her 14-year-old daughter and toddler contracted the disease as well.

The maid’s daughter and a close contact along with another couple who attended the funeral, have also tested positive, with the woman from Makoi.

This what we know so far:

*Soldier, who is a room mate of case 73 is one case or solider who was announced positive last week. He had tested negative in first instance and does not pose threat as he was quarantined since April 18th and tested

*No new cluster

*Four new cases are contact of hotel maid

*7 new cases are all close household contacts of Makoi woman announced yesterday.

*Further investigation says woman’s husband is a solider working in quarantine in Nadi and was cleared on April 10th and allowed to return to Suva on April 12.

*He had close contact with case 73 and before authorities knew he was positive. Makoi will be reclassified as a local transmission.

*Infection started April 12th, and Makoi lady is a primary contact. Health officials know how to track source point.

*Makoi family made large number of contacts within community from April 12 to yesterday.

*Containment areas remain. Changes will need as and when required.

*Urgent please Naserevi Church Service in April 18th, they need toc contact health facilities

*Any person who travelled from Viti Levu to any outer island or Vanua Levu from April 19th, need to contact health team. These two areas require some attention to pick up more contacts of existing contacts.





SOURCE: FBC NEWS/PACNEWS





