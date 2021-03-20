Wynnum Manly Seagulls beat PNG Hunters 20 - 18

The Papua New Guinea SP Hunters went down fighting 20 - 18 against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in 2021 round 1 match of the Intrust Super Cup.

Hunters coach Matt Church said the best was yet to come from his SP PNG Hunters after they fell just short of a famous win in the opening Intrust Super Cup clash with Wynnum Manly Seagulls today.

The Seagulls survived 20-18 but only after withstanding a storming comeback from the Hunters, who trailed by 12 points at halftime at Bycroft Oval at Runaway Bay.

This wasn’t the finish that tipsters expected as Wynnum Manly, featuring several Brisbane Broncos squad members, did not score a try for the last 57 minutes.

Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, who was honoured with a minute’s silence before the match, would have been proud of the way the Hunters surged back into the match.

The Hunters had the most difficult preparation in this year’s competition – a combined 31 days in COVID quarantine while they moved from PNG to Queensland which meant that they couldn’t play a trial match under the new ISC rules.

While the Hunters waited out their quarantine, the Seagulls drew with an understrength Broncos during a full schedule of trial matches.

But the Seagulls were taking deep breaths in the second half as the Hunters rattled home in the rain.

The flashing feet of fullback Terry Wapi sparked a try in the 50th minute before hooker Wartovo Puara dived over for a try in the 72nd minute to bring the Hunters within two points.

“I told our boys after we came out of isolation that I couldn’t have been prouder of them for the way they had handled it but that’s been surpassed by their effort today,” Church said.

“We knew that we weren’t going to be the finished product in the first game and we know that we have improvement in us so it was very positive to see that fight.

“I told my coaching staff with 10 minutes to go that, regardless of the final result, we were extremely proud of what they had done.”

The Hunters showcased all that league fans love about the team including bone-rattling defence in the opening minutes that shook Seagulls forwards Matiu Love-Henry and Max Elliott.

Statement / ONE PNG

Next : Covid has reached my hospital in Papua New Guinea – people could soon be dying in the parking lot