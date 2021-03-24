Palau formally starts exit process from Pacific Islands Forum

Palau has started the official withdrawal of membership from the regional body, as a show of disappointment to the selection process of the Secretary-General.

The Palau government sent a diplomatic note and a statement of denunciation to Fiji, the PIF’s host on 16 March to begin the one-year exit process. The withdrawal will take effect on 16 March, 2022

“To address the specific situation of the denunciation by the Republic of Palau of both the 2000 and 2005 agreement establishing the Pacific Islands Forum,” the statement said.

Palau said its exit from the Forum will affect Palau’s relationship with the CROP agencies such as the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Forum Agency (FFA) and Pacific Community (SPC).

“At the end of the transition period, the Republic of Palau will no longer be covered by either the 2000 and 2005 agreement establishing the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). This is without prejudice to the status of the Republic of Palau in relation to multilateral agreements to which it is a party in its own rights,” the statement said.

Palau was the first Micronesian nation to notify Fiji of its intention to withdraw from the forum, following the selection of former Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna over the sub-regions candidate, Gerald Zackios, to be the organisation’s next secretary-general.

In February, the presidents of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, and Nauru all agreed to initiate the formal process withdrawal from the forum.

FSM began the official process of withdrawing its membership in February and said that its one-year exit will take effect on 14 February, 2022.

The Marshall Islands followed by sending its denunciation letter on 09 March to mark the one-year exit period which will be official by 09 March, 2022.





SOURCE: ISLAND TIMES/PACNEWS





