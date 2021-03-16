China to donate Sinovac vaccine to Fiji

The Chinese Government has confirmed that they will be donating doses of their COVID-19 Sinovac Vaccine to Fiji.

Sinovac Vaccine is produced in Beijing, China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says he has been liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry in terms of their readiness to receive the vaccine from China.

Ambassador Bo has confirmed the vaccine is ready they are awaiting approval from the Fijian Government.

“They are ready to be delivered to Fiji to help our Fijian Friends to recover soon.”

The Ambassador says China has produced four vaccines of which two will soon get the certification from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said many leaders from outside China have received the Sinovac vaccinations and there have been very few abnormal reactions.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says they are aware of the donation, however, they’re waiting for Sinovac to be approved by the WHO.

“I do know that the WHO is currently in the process of assessing Sinovac. They should be able to give us a definitive statements in the next few weeks.”

China so far has donated its vaccines to more than 69 countries in the world..

SOURCE: FBC NEWS/PACNEWS

Next : Fiji calls for stronger commitment to climate action in the build -up to COP26